Land Warfare

Australian Army buys long-range direction finders for UAV detection

19th July 2021 - 12:17 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RfOne MKII direction finder installed on a military vehicle. (Photo: DroneShield)

Sydney-based DroneShield sells RfOne MKII long-range sensors to the Australian Army.

DroneShield announced on 19 July that it has sold an undisclosed number of its RfOne MKII long-range sensors to the Australian Army.  

‘The capability is being delivered immediately to allow the Australian Army to assess its future counter-drone requirements and options,’ the Sydney-based company added.

The value of the deal remains unpublicised.

RfOne MKII is a stationary RF detection system that is designed to deliver long-range and highly accurate UAV detection and tracking capabilities. 

Each unit delivers 90° coverage. Deploying multiple RfOne MKII sensors across different installations enables triangulation to accurately position a UAV threat.

The system utilises the DroneShield proprietary detection database with subscription-based updates.

