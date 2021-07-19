Australian Army buys long-range direction finders for UAV detection

US Army orders Carl-Gustaf ammunition from Saab
US Army has placed an order with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition valued at over $75million.
DroneShield announced on 19 July that it has sold an undisclosed number of its RfOne MKII long-range sensors to the Australian Army.
‘The capability is being delivered immediately to allow the Australian Army to assess its future counter-drone requirements and options,’ the Sydney-based company added.
The value of the deal remains unpublicised.
RfOne MKII is a stationary RF detection system that is designed to deliver long-range and highly accurate UAV detection and tracking capabilities.
Each unit delivers 90° coverage. Deploying multiple RfOne MKII sensors across different installations enables triangulation to accurately position a UAV threat.
The system utilises the DroneShield proprietary detection database with subscription-based updates.
The Javelin JV is to provide engineering services for users in the US and UK.
EODH will build protection sets for Boxer, Dingo and Leopard 2 armoured vehicles.
During the first stage of trials on the Black Sea, the vehicle completed navigation capability tests and demonstrated its ability to be transported via large landing craft.
New Zealand has never owned weapon locating radars before, but its first examples are due in country in 2022.
As the Canadian Army retires its older Command and Control and Battle Management System applications it faces a race against time to introduce new and interim software and hardware to avoid obsolescence.