Choppy waters ahead for UK and NATO in the Black Sea (Opinion)

Northrop Grumman announces strong performance in Q2
Northrop Grumman has released their Q2 financial results, including sales, profit and concerns for the future.
The UK RN made global headlines in late June when reports claimed that the Russian armed forces had fired warning shots at HMS Defender in the Black Sea, while the Type 45 destroyer was en route to a Ukrainian port.
The situation quickly became an information battle between the UK and Russian governments, both equally keen to push their version of the truth. Russian claims of shots being fired at the ship were quickly disproven by the UK, which had journalists embarked onboard for the voyage.
Although the incident calmed down almost as quickly as it had started, it ...
Elta Systems supports effort to replace legacy radars in Germany.
UK defence conglomerate BAE Systems continues role in UK Future Combat Air System as its operating profits surge in H1 2021.
Decision to nationalise Sheffield Forgemasters is a move to protect a strategically important industrial capability.
The expeditionary Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (eJPALS) is a land-based version of its carrier-borne JPALS capability designed to support dispersed operations and flights from austere runways.
Ultra Electronics board said it was ‘minded’ to recommend a multibillion-dollar buyout offer from Cobham to shareholders. The possible deal has raised concerns from some corners over the acquisition of UK defence companies by foreign firms.