Naval Warfare

Ukraine to acquire Sandown minehunters, eight missile boats from UK

23rd June 2021 - 16:59 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Ukrainian MoD, Babcock and the UK government signed a Memorandum of Implementation on 21 June. (Photo: Babcock)

The UK has stepped up efforts to bolster Ukraine’s navy with a comprehensive agreement covering new ships, training, and the regeneration of naval facilities.

The Ukrainian Navy is set to receive two of the UK's Sandown-class minehunters and eight Babcock-developed missile boats following a tripartite Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) signed in Odessa by the Ukrainian MoD, the UK government and Babcock.

The deal also paves the way for the potential sale of Babcock's Arrowhead 140 frigate design to Ukraine – while the UK shipbuilder did not mention this platform by name, it alluded to it when referring to plans to deliver a 'modern frigate capability'. 

The MoI was signed on 21 June in Odessa aboard the Type 45 destroyer ...

