Boeing pushes for F-15EX ‘predictability of demand’ as budgeting unsettles production

Russia projects ‘business as usual’ image on anticlimactic Victory Day
This year’s Victory Day parade in Moscow turned out to be the opposite of what was expected.
In response to USAF plans to procure fewer F-15EX fighter jets in FY2023, Boeing has admitted such a move would create a significant industrial base challenge.
The USAF wants to accelerate production of the fourth-generation aircraft from 12 to 24 jets, but would also buy a maximum of 80 units, 64 fewer than an original requirement and far short of the 200 Boeing had previously targeted.
‘On the one hand, the air force wants these jets built quickly but on the other, the Future Defense Plan indicates that they will stop at 80,’ said Prat Kumar, VP and programme
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
This year’s Victory Day parade in Moscow turned out to be the opposite of what was expected.
While offsets are one way of upskilling the domestic industry, most foreign OEMs find India's policy unnecessarily difficult and full of risks.
The US supply of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv has highlighted labour and material shortages, a too-limited supplier base and the need for shorter delivery timelines.
BAE Systems receives a contract from US agency to develop an autonomous tactical network.
New weapons and capabilities for South Korea's army, navy and air force were approved at a recent defence meeting.
Lloyd Austin testified before the Senate on 3 May about the FY2023 defence budget request, stressing the need to provide US forces with cutting-edge systems and platforms for the medium term, as well as the short-term value in aiding Ukraine.