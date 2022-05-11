Boeing pushes for F-15EX ‘predictability of demand’ as budgeting unsettles production

In response to USAF plans to procure fewer F-15EX fighter jets in FY2023, Boeing has admitted such a move would create a significant industrial base challenge.

The USAF wants to accelerate production of the fourth-generation aircraft from 12 to 24 jets, but would also buy a maximum of 80 units, 64 fewer than an original requirement and far short of the 200 Boeing had previously targeted.

‘On the one hand, the air force wants these jets built quickly but on the other, the Future Defense Plan indicates that they will stop at 80,’ said Prat Kumar, VP and programme