USAF budget request offers mixed results for F-35 and F-15EX fighters

Despite the US Air Force (USAF) requesting a FY2023 budget of $169.5 billion, 8% higher than its FY2022 allocation, the service will seek to slow the pace of F-35 fighter jet procurement, attempt to expedite the rate of F-15EX aircraft production and force cutbacks to older fleets like the E-8C JSTARS and E-3 AWACS.

A total of 33 F-35A combat jets are being sought by the USAF for FY2023, 15 fewer than the total requested in FY2022. This drop in aircraft numbers particularly stands out when set against plans to acquire 24 F-15EX jets for $2.8 billion which, if passed