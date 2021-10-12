AUSA 2021: UVision and Rheinmetall sign loitering munitions partnership

Rheinmetall believes its tie-up with Israeli loitering munitions specialist UVision helps to address modern military customer requirements. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Pact could see Hero loitering munitions integrated with the Lynx IFV.

Israel-based UVision and German conglomerate Rheinmetall signed a strategic partnership for loitering munitions on 11 October during the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC.

The two companies stated in a joint press release that they will ‘offer end-to-end solutions for loitering munitions to the armed forces of Europe’.

This partnership envisions integrating the UVision Hero family of loitering munitions with the Rheinmetall range of crewed and uncrewed vehicle platforms, launchers, battle management systems and armoured vehicles such the Lynx IFV (a contender in the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle competition).

As for upcoming deliveries, UVision chairman Yair Ramati confirmed to Shephard during AUSA that the USMC will receive a shipment of loitering munitions but he did not provide a timetable.

Ramati added that UVision aims to ‘adjust to the customer’s needs’. Examples of this approach include adapting the flagship Hero smart loitering system to the communication systems that the customer utilises.

At AUSA, UVision introduced a new multi-canister launcher to simplify the launch of different models of Hero, each of which is designed for different types of operation.

The company also presented a simulator for Hero. A UVision representative explained to Shephard that it can take as little as ‘eight days to master’ the system, noting that this is the amount of time US Rangers take to train with Hero.