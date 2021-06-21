Marine Corps to receive Heroes

The HERO Family Systems provide high precision strike capabilities based on unique aerodynamic platform configurations. (Photo: UVision)

UVision to provide its Hero-120 aerial loitering munitions systems to the US Marine Corps.

The US Marine Corps has selected UVision’s Hero-120 system for its Organic Precision Fire Mounted (OPF-M) system, which will be integrated with LAV-M, JLTV and LRUSV.

The Hero-120 OPF-M was selected following several successful demonstrations, tests and evaluations processes that proved the system’s performance capabilities.

It will provide the Marine Corps with ISR and highly accurate, precision indirect fire strike capabilities.

UVision will supply its Multi-Canister Launcher, tailored to the specific requirements of the USMC, and integrate it onto their vehicles.

The Hero-120 is a high precision, smart loitering munition system with a unique aerodynamic structure that carries out pinpoint strikes against anti-armour, anti-materiel and anti-personnel targets.

The high precision capability ensures minimal collateral damage.

Its wide range of multi-purpose warheads enables the operational user to effectively engage all targets.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Hero-120 can be operated independently by frontline forces and can be man-pack portable or launched from a variety of platforms.

Its mission abort capability allows automatic re-entry into the loitering mode, re-engagement of the enemy or return to the recovery area.