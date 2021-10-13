AUSA 2021: Project Convergence accelerates and expands

Work on Project Convergence in 2020 included experiments with unmanned capabilities. (Photo: US Army)

Project Convergence involves more than 5,000 military personnel in addition to over 70 different industry partners and 300 data collectors — and the DoD plans further expansion.

The US armed forces have made progress in their efforts to function jointly and holistically in networked multi-domain operations. Activities this year so far under Project Convergence 2021 (PC 21) included tests of more than 110 technologies in the air, land, sea, space and cyberspace domains.

During a seminar in the AUSA 2021, LTG James Richardson, deputy commander of United States Army Futures Command and exercise director for PC 21, highlighted that these projects involved more than 70 different industry partners and 300 data collectors, in addition to military personnel.

‘It is soldiers in the dirt with scientists looking at technologies and experimenting [with] these technologies,’ he explained.

Project Convergence includes a continuous, structured series of demonstrations and experiments. It allows the US military to test emerging technologies before they become a requirement in a particular programme. According to Richardson, it is ‘truly a campaign of learning’.

The project feeds into a broader DoD aim to integrate the US armed services into a Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) ecosystem, leveraging an AI and machine learning-enabled battlefield management system.

The first iteration of Project Convergence occurred in 2020, focusing primarily on the role of the US Army in the joint concept. It evaluated different sensors and systems including unmanned capabilities.

Since then, as Richardson highlighted, Project Convergence has progressed and ‘expanded from about 500 or 600 people to well over 5,000’.

CDR Rollie Wicks, requirements officer for AI and machine learning (ML) in the USN Digital Warfare Office, argued that the involvement of soldiers, sailors and USAF personnel will play a relevant role in thinking about new ways to fight.

‘We are not doing business as we have always done in the past,’ Wicks noted, adding that Project Convergence is also intended to enable faster and make better decisions on the battlefield of tomorrow.

Looking ahead, the programme for Project Convergence in 2022 will cover technological collaboration in areas such as kinetic/non-kinetic effects, C2, protection, communications, robotics, AI/ML, medical, autonomy and cloud computing.

The plans for 2022 are also notable for including US allies and partners.