Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Pentagon takes meaningful steps towards a viable military Internet of Things

4th December 2020 - 13:00 GMT | by David Isby, Jason Sherman in New York, Virginia

RSS

Save this for later

Efforts continue to place Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2)​ firmly in the Pentagon's long-term acquisition plans.

The US Air Force has created a new avenue for prototype projects launched as experiments through the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) to be adopted into the DoD’s formal procurement portfolio.

Meanwhile, a senior DARPA official has shed more light on how the agency foresees implementation of ‘jointness’, with ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace