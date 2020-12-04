Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: Pentagon takes meaningful steps towards a viable military Internet of Things
The US Air Force has created a new avenue for prototype projects launched as experiments through the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) to be adopted into the DoD’s formal procurement portfolio.
Meanwhile, a senior DARPA official has shed more light on how the agency foresees implementation of ‘jointness’, with ...
