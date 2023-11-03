Germany's potential SCAF exit for GCAP unpacked

FCAS/SCAF will include a sixth-generation fighter jet and a range of associated weapons, including UAS, remote carriers and other technologies. (Photo: French MoD)

The leaked information about Germany leaving the Future Combat Air Systems (FCAS/SCAF) project and joining the rival Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) hints at the growing complexities and tensions within the Franco-German partnership.