Germany's potential SCAF exit for GCAP unpacked
French President Emmanuel Macron and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel first announced plans in July 2017 for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS/SCAF), which included a sixth-generation fighter jet and a range of associated weapons, such as UAS, remote carriers and other technologies.
Rumours first reported by The Times suggest that Germany is contemplating leaving its €100 billion (US$106 billion) future combat jet project with France to potentially join a rival effort, the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). Experts have cautioned against interpreting this leak as the ultimate collapse of the partnership, however, emphasising the ongoing complexities of negotiations.
James Black,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Dubai Airshow 2023 | View all news
-
US approves Bell Helicopter US$300 million Iraqi deal
Bell Helicopter has been given approval by the US State Department for a Foreign Military Sale to the Iraq for Contracted Logistics Support (CLS) and related equipment.
-
French Navy tests VSR700 naval UAS demonstrator on multi-mission frigate
The latest Naval Aerial Drone System trials aimed to showcase the UAS performance capabilities in surveillance and intelligence missions.
-
UK awards $20 million contract to Anduril for avanced force protection solutions
The contract awarded to Anduril Industries will explore innovative capabilities for force protection and counter-intrusion, as well as counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions for the RAF and Strategic Command on Permanent Joint Operating Bases.
-
First Nigerian Air Force T-129 Atak helicopters spotted on X ahead of delivery
Social media posts claim to show the Nigerian Air Force's upcoming Turkish Aerospace Industries T129 Atak helicopter ahead of delivery and coincide with Nigerian officials' visit to Turkey.