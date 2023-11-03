To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany's potential SCAF exit for GCAP unpacked

3rd November 2023 - 12:50 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

FCAS/SCAF will include a sixth-generation fighter jet and a range of associated weapons, including UAS, remote carriers and other technologies. (Photo: French MoD)

The leaked information about Germany leaving the Future Combat Air Systems (FCAS/SCAF) project and joining the rival Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) hints at the growing complexities and tensions within the Franco-German partnership.

French President Emmanuel Macron and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel first announced plans in July 2017 for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS/SCAF), which included a sixth-generation fighter jet and a range of associated weapons, such as UAS, remote carriers and other technologies.

Rumours first reported by The Times suggest that Germany is contemplating leaving its €100 billion (US$106 billion) future combat jet project with France to potentially join a rival effort, the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). Experts have cautioned against interpreting this leak as the ultimate collapse of the partnership, however, emphasising the ongoing complexities of negotiations.

James Black,

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

