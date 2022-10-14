NATO members and Finland to embark on European Sky Shield Initiative

Defence ministers from 14 NATO allies and Finland met in Brussels on 13 October to sign a Letter of Intent for the European Sky Shield Initiative.

The initiative is led by Germany and seeks to create a European air and missile defence system through a common acquisition of such equipment.

The move could strengthen NATO’s integrated air and missile defence.

“This commitment is even more crucial today, as we witness the ruthless and indiscriminate missile attacks by Russia in Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying critical infrastructure,’ NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said in a NATO statement.

‘In this context, I strongly welcome Germany’s leadership in launching the European Sky Shield Initiative,” he added.

The 14 NATO allies included: Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania and the UK.