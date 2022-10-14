To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NATO members and Finland to embark on European Sky Shield Initiative

14th October 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The European Sky Shield Initiative is led by Germany and seeks to create a European air and missile defence system. (Photo: UK Crown Copyright)

The European Sky Shield Initiative would allow all participating nations to jointly develop an air and missile defence system using interoperable solutions.

Defence ministers from 14 NATO allies and Finland met in Brussels on 13 October to sign a Letter of Intent for the European Sky Shield Initiative.

The initiative is led by Germany and seeks to create a European air and missile defence system through a common acquisition of such equipment.

The move could strengthen NATO’s integrated air and missile defence.

“This commitment is even more crucial today, as we witness the ruthless and indiscriminate missile attacks by Russia in Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying critical infrastructure,’ NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said in a NATO statement.

‘In this context, I strongly welcome Germany’s leadership in launching the European Sky Shield Initiative,” he added.

The 14 NATO allies included: Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania and the UK.

