DSEI 2023: GCAP sixth-gen fighter makes industrial and technological progress

Defence officials from Italy, Japan and the UK have agreed on a trilateral Collaboration Agreement to deliver the concept phase requirements of the next-generation combat aircraft for GCAP, the partners announced on the first day of DSEI 2023 in London.

The agreement will involve the industry partners, BAE Systems, Leonardo and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, maturing integration, collaboration and sharing of information towards the next phase of the programme.

The Collaboration Agreement is said to support ongoing discussions to set out long-term working arrangements and maturity of the concept and capability requirements for the sixth-generation combat aircraft.

Herman Claesen, managing director for Future Combat Air Systems (FCAS) at BAE Systems, said: ‘We have maintained a high tempo of engagement with our industrial and government partners in Italy and Japan since the launch of GCAP.

‘The Collaboration Agreement signals the strong alignment across all three nations to meet common goals and objectives on the programme to deliver a truly international, next-generation combat aircraft.’

Senior fellow for GCAP at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hitoshi Shiraishi, said: ‘The Collaboration Agreement is one of the key steps to ensure our mutual success. We have already started cooperating closely with our UK and Italian partners and believe that our mix of cultures and diverse perspectives will contribute to the success of this programme.’

‘Participation in DSEI London fits perfectly into our progress of the collaboration and consolidates more than ever the strong ties created between the partner companies of Italy, the UK and Japan,’ Guglielmo Maviglia, director of GCAP at Leonardo added.

Sensor and weapon delivery

Mitsubishi Electric, representing Japan, Leonardo UK representing the UK and Leonardo and Elettronica both representing Italy have also announced they are working towards agreeing a joint project delivery set-up for the Integrated Sensing and Non-Kinetic Effects & Integrated Communications Systems (GCAP’s ISANKE & ICS) domain.

The companies agreed to forge a closer business relationship and assess appropriate commercial and international operating models, readying the partners for the next stage of the GCAP programme last year.

This latest development follows the signing of an ISANKE & ICS domain collaboration agreement, announced in March, and moves the partners closer to the creation of a permanent industrial construct.

The three-nation team has been collaborating to form the ISANKE & ICS domain, responsible for the advanced electronics on-board the GCAP platform. This will provide the aircrew with information advantage and advanced self-protection capabilities.

The partners are now assessing a number of alternative operational and commercial models. They have identified that a joint project delivery set-up will be the most efficient and effective way of delivering the programme at pace, as well as ensuring freedom of action and modification for all three nations.

Talking to the press at DSEI, Andrew Howard, director of future combat air/GCAP UK at Leonardo UK said the new sensors and systems will provide a ‘technological leap.’

Shephard understands that discussions are in place for Japan to have its own test aircraft as well to test various systems. (Photo: BAE Systems)

A core reason why the new GCAP combat aircraft is considered next generation, Leonardo said, is the new concept transitions from the traditional combat air model of separate airborne sensors to instead provide a fully integrated sensing, fusion and self-protection capability.

Howard emphasised the importance of the pace with which GCAP will have to advance to meet the 2035 timeline, and work being done under the ISANKE & ICS partnership is no different, he said.

The programme will see the integration of a wide array of sensors and radars onto the aircraft on a deep level, which will also allow data sharing in a way that was not possible before, the companies said.

In addition to commercial discussions, over the last few months the domain partners have also made significant progress on the technical side of the programme, with the ISANKE & ICS subsystem passing a three-nation systems review, the companies said at the press briefing.

Questions remain, however, as to how such classified data is going to be shared between Japan, a non-NATO member and two NATO member countries.

Commenting on this, deputy senior GM at Mitsubishi Electric, Isamu Suda, said that the aim of the programme is to bring the latest technologies together and to collaborate with partner nations, but he said he was unaware of such conversations taking place between the involved countries.

Testbed development

Somewhat linked to this capability, in the middle of July, the RAF announced an award of a £115 million ($150 million) contract to Leonardo UK and 2Excel that effectively takes the Excalibur Flight Test Aircraft (FTA) into its second phase.

This test aircraft, which will evaluate next-generation subsystems destined for the RAF sixth-generation Tempest combat air demonstrator, will begin its flight test programme in 2026, the MoD recently revealed. Some of these capabilities will go onto the GCAP sixth-generation aircraft as well.

Shephard understands that discussions are in place for Japan to have its own test aircraft as well to test various systems that will feed into the trilateral fighter programme.

Both Howard and Suda said that the complexities of such a large-scale programme require managing the risk and de-risking, which would potentially entail multiple test platforms in Europe and in Japan.

The representatives said that such plans still need to be finalised.

