Saudi Arabia's bid to join GCAP: divisions, financial clout and geopolitical stakes
Saudi Arabia is known to be pushing the UK, Japan and Italy to allow it to become a full partner in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). As reported by the Financial Times, the request was confirmed by a number of senior officials from all three GCAP member nations.
This development will likely create a storm in a teacup. While the UK and Italy are open to the idea, Japan is firmly against it and has expressed it publicly.
Although all three nations involved in the programme have previously said they are open to working with other countries, this
Access this article and other Decisive Edge Newsletter news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Decisive Edge Newsletter
-
New Turkish naval mines will be able to distinguish between friend and foe
The Malaman smart bottom mine and Uça guided smart bomb will use acoustic, magnetic and pressure sensors to detect and classify targets.
-
Poland orders more Spike LR anti-tank missiles
Poland has ordered more Spike LR anti-tank guided missiles under a deal worth PLN400 million ($99.2 million) with deliveries to begin almost immediately through local manufacturer of the system, Mesko.
-
Canada in talks with six countries over future submarine needs
The Canadian Patrol Submarine Programme (CPSP) is in its options analysis phase that includes engagement with potential builders to determine next steps.
-
Dedicated recon model of Otokar Akrep II vehicle ready for export
Otokar has introduced a reconnaissance variant of the Akrep II 4x4 armoured vehicle, equipped with a remote weapon station and advanced surveillance features. The export-ready vehicle offers adaptable weapon systems and hybrid electric drive options.
-
Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 is unprecedented in its scale and scope
Australia has never before seen anything like the scale of this year's Exercise Talisman Sabre.
-
Aeralis and Inzpire take fast jet training to new heights
With a focus on on-demand operational air support and cost reduction, the partnership harnesses Aeralis' digitally engineered platform and Inzpire's training and engineering expertise.