Saudi Arabia's bid to join GCAP: divisions, financial clout and geopolitical stakes

Saudi Arabia is known to be pushing the UK, Japan and Italy to allow it to become a full partner in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). As reported by the Financial Times, the request was confirmed by a number of senior officials from all three GCAP member nations.

This development will likely create a storm in a teacup. While the UK and Italy are open to the idea, Japan is firmly against it and has expressed it publicly.

Although all three nations involved in the programme have previously said they are open to working with other countries, this