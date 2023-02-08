How FCAS and GCAP fighter jet programmes could converge at subsystem level
Dassault Aviation hosted a kick-off meeting for the European Initiative for Collaborative Air Combat (EICACS) project with its industrial and research partners in early February.
The company was awarded the contract for EICACS last December as the coordinator that seeks to bring together 37 industrial partners and research organisations from 11 EU countries.
The initiative is supported by €75 million ($80,5 million) from the EU within the framework of the 2021 programme of the European Defence Fund (EDF), but the estimated total cost of the effort will reach around $88 million.
The EDF defines EICACS as a project that will
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
New HAL helicopter facility to speed up LUH production
The Indian military continues to wait for new light helicopters, though a new HAL production facility will begin to solve the capability gap.
-
US pulls some V-22 Ospreys from service with clutch-related issues
The US Marine Corps was aware of the technical issue with the V-22 tiltrotor but decided against grounding the aircraft and instructed pilots to deal with the incidents in-flight instead as injuries were not suffered.
-
Nepal expands M28 light transport fleet under new US Foreign Military Financing buy
PZL-Mielec will supply an additional two M28 twin-turboprop light transport aircraft to Nepal's air force.