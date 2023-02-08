To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • How FCAS and GCAP fighter jet programmes could converge at subsystem level

How FCAS and GCAP fighter jet programmes could converge at subsystem level

8th February 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The European Initiative for Collaborative Air Combat will focus on interoperability of crewed or uncrewed platforms and new and legacy aircraft and subsystems. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The European Initiative for Collaborative Air Combat will bring together nearly 40 industry partners from 11 countries to focus on interoperability for European air forces’ mission management. Discussion of FCAS seems inevitable and the project may aid in bringing FCAS and GCAP closer to each other.

Dassault Aviation hosted a kick-off meeting for the European Initiative for Collaborative Air Combat (EICACS) project with its industrial and research partners in early February. 

The company was awarded the contract for EICACS last December as the coordinator that seeks to bring together 37 industrial partners and research organisations from 11 EU countries.

The initiative is supported by €75 million ($80,5 million) from the EU within the framework of the 2021 programme of the European Defence Fund (EDF), but the estimated total cost of the effort will reach around $88 million.

The EDF defines EICACS as a project that will

