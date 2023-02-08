How FCAS and GCAP fighter jet programmes could converge at subsystem level

Dassault Aviation hosted a kick-off meeting for the European Initiative for Collaborative Air Combat (EICACS) project with its industrial and research partners in early February.

The company was awarded the contract for EICACS last December as the coordinator that seeks to bring together 37 industrial partners and research organisations from 11 EU countries.

The initiative is supported by €75 million ($80,5 million) from the EU within the framework of the 2021 programme of the European Defence Fund (EDF), but the estimated total cost of the effort will reach around $88 million.

The EDF defines EICACS as a project that will