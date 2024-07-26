Raytheon strikes deal with new rocket motor maker to secure supply chain
Mere days after highlighting its need to source another manufacturer of rocket motors to meet growing demand and strengthen its supply chain, Raytheon has announced it has signed a deal with Avio to “to initiate and progress the development of critical solid rocket motors for defence applications.”
Speaking at Farnborough International Air Show, Barbara Borgonovi, president of naval power at Raytheon, said the company and the USN were looking at how to increase production and meet the long-term supply needs.
“A good example is rocket motors. We are strategically looking at how we can have a third domestic source of rocket
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Farnborough Airshow 2024 (FIA2024) | View all news
-
NATO’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability moves ahead with development contracts
The Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) programme is a transnational effort across NATO to replace a range of helicopters which are expected to begin retiring from the mid-2030s.
-
Royal Jordanian Air Force takes delivery of five new Bell 505 aircraft at Farnborough
The five helicopters complete an order of 10 Bell 505s placed in 2022.
-
NSPA and Airbus sign mission simulator contract for MRTT fleet at Farnborough
The A3330 MRTT simulator is expected to make simulator training easier and more regulator for both pilots and refuelling operatives.
-
Boeing to upgrade software for KC-46A tanker
The KC-46A upgrades will improve the platform’s mission readiness, performance in challenged airspace and rapid deployment capabilities.
-
UK orders more Martlet missiles and plays down defence review delay fears
The UK’s Strategic Defence Review has been initiated by the new Labour Government following 14 years of Conservative Party-led governments.