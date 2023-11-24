Brazil receives first fully operational upgraded E-99M AEW&C

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has received its fifth upgraded E-99M AEW&C system, the first delivered with Full Operational Capability.

The upgraded aircraft includes an updated Erieye radar and C2 systems, a new EW (Non-Communication - NCOM) system, a new IFF Transponder, seven software-defined V/UHF radios, a new Mission Audio system with VoIP technology, and a new Mission Audio and Data recorder.

Additionally, it features a data link function adapted to a new architecture and the interior of the aircraft has also seen an update to improve crew comfort and expand the operating capacity with five consoles redesigned and optimized for more efficient use of the upgraded systems.

Bosco da Costa Jr., president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, said: ‘[This aircraft’s] systems are fully certified for use by the FAB for protecting the country and its national sovereignty.

‘The four aircraft previously delivered will be upgraded so that they can fully perform all the missions for which they were designed.’

The E-99M project has been led by the Combat Aircraft Program Coordinating Committee together with Embraer and international suppliers including SAAB, Aeroelectronica International and Rohde & Schwarz.

The E-99M was based on the EMB-145 AEW&C and the variant has been operated by the air forces of India, Mexico and Greece.