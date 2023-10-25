To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • France enters talks with Saudi Arabia for potential sale of 54 Rafale fighter jets

25th October 2023 - 13:05 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The deal for 54 Rafale fighter jets between Saudi Arabia and Dassault could reach nearly US$8 billion. (Photo: Dassault Aviation)

Saudi Arabia had officially requested a detailed quote from Dassault for 54 Rafale fighter jets, with a deadline of November 10 for a response. The estimated cost for the deal could rise to nearly US$8 billion.

The French government has entered talks with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) regarding the prospective sale of 54 Dassault Rafale fighter jets, according to the European country's defence minister.

Without providing any details, Sebastien Lecornu told reporters that there were ‘discussions’ between Dassault Aviation and Saudi Arabia.

French newspaper La Tribune reported that the KSA has officially requested a detailed quote from Dassault, which has until 10 November to respond.

Considering the inflation, an average Rafale costs about US$124.95 million in 2023 values, based on the French budget documents reporting the average cost of Rafale B at €74 million ($98.2 million) in

