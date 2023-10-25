France enters talks with Saudi Arabia for potential sale of 54 Rafale fighter jets
The French government has entered talks with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) regarding the prospective sale of 54 Dassault Rafale fighter jets, according to the European country's defence minister.
Without providing any details, Sebastien Lecornu told reporters that there were ‘discussions’ between Dassault Aviation and Saudi Arabia.
French newspaper La Tribune reported that the KSA has officially requested a detailed quote from Dassault, which has until 10 November to respond.
Considering the inflation, an average Rafale costs about US$124.95 million in 2023 values, based on the French budget documents reporting the average cost of Rafale B at €74 million ($98.2 million) in
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Norway joins the MH-60 Seahawk fraternity
Norway joins five operators of the MH-60 naval helicopter plus Spain, which ordered its first eight MH-60R aircraft earlier this month, and Greece, which is yet to receive its first example.
-
Bombardier delivers seventh Global 6000 for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node programme
BACN aircraft serve as high-altitude communications gateways, relaying or bridging voice and data between air and surface forces, surmounting traditional obstacles such as mountains, rough terrain or distance.
-
Sentient and Shield AI sign agreement to integrate next generation ViDAR onto V-Bat
A new agreement between Sentient and Shield AI, who have worked together to combine their respective sensor and system, will aim to strengthen the relationship.