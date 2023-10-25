France enters talks with Saudi Arabia for potential sale of 54 Rafale fighter jets

The French government has entered talks with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) regarding the prospective sale of 54 Dassault Rafale fighter jets, according to the European country's defence minister.

Without providing any details, Sebastien Lecornu told reporters that there were ‘discussions’ between Dassault Aviation and Saudi Arabia.

French newspaper La Tribune reported that the KSA has officially requested a detailed quote from Dassault, which has until 10 November to respond.

Considering the inflation, an average Rafale costs about US$124.95 million in 2023 values, based on the French budget documents reporting the average cost of Rafale B at €74 million ($98.2 million) in