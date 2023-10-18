Italy doubles GCAP combat air funding to over $8 billion in latest defence budget
The Italian MoD will invest more than €7.7 billion ($8.1 billion) into the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) and Tempest sixth-generation fighter between 2029 and 2037, doubling the previously promised €3.8 billion – although the new figure also covers an extra year.
In a document published on 16 October, the MoD outlined its multi-year defence planning for the three-year period of 2023-2025. In the shorter term, Italy is spending only €271 million as opposed to the planned €345 million, but it will contribute €99.6 million instead of €3.6 million in 2024, €101 million in 2025 and €497 million between 2026 and 2028.
Ireland receives second C295 MPA
Ireland now has two Airbus Defence and Space C295 Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) which have replaced two CN235-100 MPAs purchased for the Irish Air Corps in 1994.
Lockheed Martin's Next Generation Interceptor completes preliminary design review
Lockheed Martin's Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) will offer a new, advanced interceptor to protect the US homeland against long-range ballistic missile threats.
Boeing’s upgraded AH-64 Apache attack helicopter completes first flight
The latest version of the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter has been developed with optimised route and attack planning, advanced Link 16 capabilities and integration with open-systems interfaces.