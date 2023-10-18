Italy doubles GCAP combat air funding to over $8 billion in latest defence budget

Italy has said it will be an equal partner in the GCAP next-generation fighter programme. (Photo: author)

The latest substantial funding, allocated from 2029 to 2037, underscores Italy's determination to rapidly adopt new technologies and cultivate a robust engineering culture. It also helps the country position itself as an equal partner in the trinational Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) with Japan and the UK.