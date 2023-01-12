GCAP programme 'well positioned' to develop 6th-generation fighter by 2035

The primary focus in the next few years will be on getting delivery structures set up for GCAP so the partners can draft a development contract in 2025 on a fully joint international basis. (Photo: UK Crown Copyright)

The Global Combat Air Programme partners are confident a sixth-generation combat jet will fly by the middle of the 2030s. Other nations may be able to join the partnership in the future but the 'core club' window is closing soon.