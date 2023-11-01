To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Germany selects consortium to develop key SCAF technologies and ‘remote carriers’

Germany selects consortium to develop key SCAF technologies and ‘remote carriers’

1st November 2023 - 11:36 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Expandable remote carrier is an integral part of the SCAF programme and its main purpose will be to confuse the enemy and lure its air defence system out. (Photo: MBDA)

A signed contract between Airbus, FCMS and MBDA will focus on technology maturation, with an emphasis on complementary basic technologies for NGWS and the Future Combat Air System use from 2040.

Airbus has joined forces with Future Combat Mission System (FCMS) and MBDA Germany to develop key technologies for the Next-Generation Weapon Systems (NGWS) programme after the companies signed a contract with the German defence procurement agency (BAAINBw). 

As a central part of the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System FCAS/SCAF programme, the NGWS includes a next-generation combat aircraft (New Generation Fighter or NGF) and UAS (Remote Carrier or RC), which will be connected via a data cloud to other systems and platforms.

The effort, carried out on behalf of the German MoD, will attempt to complement the NGWS programme as

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us