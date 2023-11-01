Germany selects consortium to develop key SCAF technologies and ‘remote carriers’

Expandable remote carrier is an integral part of the SCAF programme and its main purpose will be to confuse the enemy and lure its air defence system out. (Photo: MBDA)

A signed contract between Airbus, FCMS and MBDA will focus on technology maturation, with an emphasis on complementary basic technologies for NGWS and the Future Combat Air System use from 2040.