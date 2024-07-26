NATO’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability moves ahead with development contracts

Airbus Helicopters, Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky and Leonardo have been awarded contracts by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to undertake concept studies for the Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) programme.

According to a statement from the NSPA, “the contracts will provide perspectives on potential platform concepts aiming to identify and exploit cutting-edge technologies to meet operational and supportability capabilities.”

The statement continued: “They will also seek innovation in digital design and development processes and advanced materials and manufacturing.”

The 13-month studies are an acknowledgement of ageing medium multirole helicopter fleets across NATO with a significant number reaching the end of their life cycle in the 2035-40 period, with many based on designs dating back to the previous century.

Airbus outlined the companies it is partnering with in the programme, notably RTX’s Collins Aerospace and Raytheon businesses and MBDA, and Lockheed Martin has teamed up with a broad pan-European consortium of BAE Systems, Hellenic Aerospace Industry, Kongsberg, Safran, Rheinmetall and Terma.

Lockheed Martin pointed to its X2 rotorcraft as a new generation of technology while Leonardo has already teamed with Bell Helicopter and will push forward the tiltrotor V-280 Valor which is expected to reach Milestone B shortly under the US Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme.

NGRC will replace a range of helicopters such as AW101s, UH-60 Black Hawks, Super Pumas and NH90s and while the UK had originally been on board that country is pushing ahead with its New Medium Helicopter programme.

