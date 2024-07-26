To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • India pauses self-reliance in defence manufacture as it turns back to international OEMs

26th July 2024 - 06:32 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

The Indian Navy operates 12 P-8I multi-mission aircraft but requires at least six more. (Photo: Indian Navy)

Maritime security concerns has led India to delay its pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and procurement as it makes urgent orders from international OEMs due to maritime security concerns.

India’s self-proclaimed mantra of ‘self-reliance’ must be put on hold temporarily as the country awaits the roll out of indigenous, war-ready defence equipment

International OEMs have seen small add-on orders made on an urgent basis as the military awaits Indian alternatives.

“India is the loser as volume buys make for better prices,” a senior Indian defence official said.

Boeing Defense, Space and Security has been one such beneficiary. China’s act of placing submarines in the Asia-Pacific has antagonised India and has led to maritime security concerns.

The Indian Navy’s (IN’s) 12 P-8I multi-mission aircraft – used by IN for long-range,

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

