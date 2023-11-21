Boeing and Red 6 make moves on airborne augmented reality training

Boeing and augmented reality (AR) pilot training specialist Red 6 have completed an additional seven exercises on a TA-4J tactical aircraft following initial successful flight testing in September 2023. As Shephard reported during DSEI 2023, the partners successfully integrated and first flew Red 6’s Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) on a TA-4J as a precursor to testing it in a T-7 Red Hawk advanced trainer.

The two companies announced an agreement in 2022 that would see the incorporation of ATARS, along with an AR command and analytics data environment, into the T-7 and F-15EX jets. The project took approximately eight months from the drawing table to test flight, the companies said during Dubai Airshow 2023.

Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have been working to implement Red 6’s ATARS into the TF-50 trainer and light-attack fighter. BAE Systems has also opted to augment its Hawk fast jet trainer with the US-based company’s AR-training solution.

Despite multiple integration efforts underway, so far, only Boeing has announced concrete results with the ATARS system.

Donn Yates, executive director of air force fighters and trainers at Boeing’s air dominance division, said at the trade fair last week that there would be further announcements on new T-7 customers ‘soon’.

When asked by Shephard about the potential sale of its trainer jet with ATARS, Yates said it is ‘guaranteed’ that some of the international customers would be interested in receiving the Red 6 technology with a potential T-7 package.

The technology behind ATARS

Military pilot training has faced certain challenges with the integration of virtual-, mixed- and augmented reality (VR/MR/AR) technologies, particularly issues related to tracking accuracy, latency and processing power.

Creating AR that convincingly blends digital content with the real-world requires high-quality, realistic visuals. This includes considerations such as proper occlusion (digital objects correctly hiding behind real ones), correct lighting and seamless integration of virtual and real elements. Overcoming visual challenges outside a controlled environment while airborne, where the device is subjected to direct sunlight, is even more difficult.

‘The real capability that we have is the brightness that we have: we’re well past 8,000 nits – while most other AR products sit around 4,000 nits – but we can go up to 18,000 nits,’ Red 6 VP of BD Max Marosko told Shephard.

Such a level of brightness can damage the human retina, Marosko explained, but Red 6 has developed a preventative proprietary capability. Another Red 6 representative said that being able to deconflict the sunlight from the AR entities was ‘extremely difficult’ and the company believed what it has done is a ‘true discriminator’.

‘None of the other [VR/MR/AR] companies that you are going to talk to have figured this out, so they’re going to say it can’t be done,’ the official said.

Red 6 has used a graphic processing unit (GPU) onboard aircraft that holds what it calls a ‘digital twin’ of the airspace and the environments that the trainee flies in. Marosko said it was a lot like a ground-based simulator environment but in the air.

‘The entities are either driven by a script written ahead of time…or by an AI agent,’ he remarked. ‘We are really agnostic to what AI we would utilise and we want to be able to incorporate any agent from any company because we’re just the visualisation layer.’

Marosko also explained that the latency in ATARS was very low because the computing unit was stored on the aircraft where Red 6 has based lot of the rendering on Unreal Engine.

‘We have our own dedicated GPU on the card along with the CPU, so by having that capability, it reduces the latency a lot,’ he said. ‘There is also, once again, this proprietary mathematics that our engineers have done [which allows us] to know where the head is looking using a tracker. We also know the rate that you’re looking at, so we can predict where you’re going to be and start drawing that before your eyes get there.’

Although there has been no official requirement for airborne AR training technologies from the US Air Force or other air forces, Red 6's technological innovations have raised questions about the system's potential to change how companies and air forces approach pilot training augmentation.

