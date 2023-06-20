To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Belgium joins FCAS programme at Paris Air Show 2023

20th June 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Paris

Brussels has been dropping hints over the past months that indicated its openness to join the next-generation fighter project. (Photo: Paris Air Show Twitter)

Belgium announced on 19 June that it will join the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme as an observer, despite Dassault Aviation's reservations.

‘We are enabling our businesses to remain at the cutting edge of innovation while having a positive impact on employment and strengthening European defence,' Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder said after the announcement.

Belgium is joining Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Safran and MTU Aero Engines to build a sixth-generation jet to operate from 2040. The new aircraft will replace Rafales in France and Eurofighter Typhoons in Germany and Spain.

Similar to Madrid's early participation, Brussels will become an ‘observer’ in the effort.

This is set to last up to a year, which will be used to explore how the Belgian defence industry could

