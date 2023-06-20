Belgium joins FCAS programme at Paris Air Show 2023

‘We are enabling our businesses to remain at the cutting edge of innovation while having a positive impact on employment and strengthening European defence,' Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder said after the announcement.

Belgium is joining Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Safran and MTU Aero Engines to build a sixth-generation jet to operate from 2040. The new aircraft will replace Rafales in France and Eurofighter Typhoons in Germany and Spain.

Similar to Madrid's early participation, Brussels will become an ‘observer’ in the effort.

This is set to last up to a year, which will be used to explore how the Belgian defence industry could