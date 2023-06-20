Belgium joins FCAS programme at Paris Air Show 2023
‘We are enabling our businesses to remain at the cutting edge of innovation while having a positive impact on employment and strengthening European defence,' Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder said after the announcement.
Belgium is joining Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Safran and MTU Aero Engines to build a sixth-generation jet to operate from 2040. The new aircraft will replace Rafales in France and Eurofighter Typhoons in Germany and Spain.
Similar to Madrid's early participation, Brussels will become an ‘observer’ in the effort.
This is set to last up to a year, which will be used to explore how the Belgian defence industry could
More from Paris Air Show 2023 News
-
Paris Air Show: MBDA aims to overcome complex air defence challenges with Orchestrike
At Paris Air Show, European missile maker MBDA demonstrated Orchestrike, a collaborative combat solution designed to help overcome complex air defence challenges.
-
Rafael ready to counter Iran’s hypersonic threats, says company at Paris Air Show
Planning of flight tests and interception trials for the Sky Sonic counter-hypersonic missile system are under way, while Rafael hopes to start full-scale development in the coming months.
-
Paris Air Show: GA-ASI remains committed to offer of Reapers to Ukraine
US drone maker General Atomics remains committed to its offer of supplying Ukraine with two MQ-9 Reaper drones for the nominal cost of $1.
-
Paris Air Show: Turgis & Gaillard debut new UAV – the Aarok
At Paris Air Show, France’s Turgis & Gaillard showcased a new UAV, the Aarok, which it says will make its first flight before the end of the year.
-
Paris Air Show: France makes decision on medium-range loitering antitank munition
A team consisting of Nexter, EOS Technologie and TRAAK has been awarded a contract to develop an armour-piercing loitering munition with a secondary ISR capability for the French Army.