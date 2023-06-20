To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Paris Air Show: MBDA aims to overcome complex air defence challenges with Orchestrike

20th June 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

RSS

MBDA's Orchestrike demonstration included a mix of glide and powered missiles and expendable remote carriers working in concert. (Photo: author)

At Paris Air Show, European missile maker MBDA demonstrated Orchestrike, a collaborative combat solution designed to help overcome complex air defence challenges.

Shephard was shown an interactive demonstrator, which showed how collaborative effectors would conduct a simulated raid on an adversary's position using Orchestrike.

Orchestrike envisages networked missiles which can communicate with each other and remote carriers to closely coordinate responses to developing air defence threats.

In the demo, a ‘herd’ of missiles and remote carriers – missiles with no warheads but fitted with EW capabilities – were fired at a target location, and then a new air defence position was added to their flight path.

Using Orchestrike, new ways of proceeding with the mission were presented to the operator – allowing them

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

