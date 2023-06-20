Paris Air Show: MBDA aims to overcome complex air defence challenges with Orchestrike

Shephard was shown an interactive demonstrator, which showed how collaborative effectors would conduct a simulated raid on an adversary's position using Orchestrike.

Orchestrike envisages networked missiles which can communicate with each other and remote carriers to closely coordinate responses to developing air defence threats.

In the demo, a ‘herd’ of missiles and remote carriers – missiles with no warheads but fitted with EW capabilities – were fired at a target location, and then a new air defence position was added to their flight path.

Using Orchestrike, new ways of proceeding with the mission were presented to the operator – allowing them