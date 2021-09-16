DSEI 2021: Irish Air Corps selects C2 software for PC-12 fleet

DSEI 2021: Improbable shines light on the military’s future
Improbable Defence is highlighting its work on the UK's Single Synthetic Environment that will prove to be a game-changer for defence.
Defence Forces Ireland has installed Systematic’s SitaWare C2 suite on its fleet of four Pilatus PC-12NG aircraft.
SitaWare enables data to be shared with all mission participants ensuring reliable C2 capabilities and near real-time situational awareness across all domains and levels of command.
Two SitaWare solutions are included in the suite, SitaWare Headquarters is used for overall mission management and SitaWare Frontline is used to interface with ground and naval components.
The software can draw on data from the multi-mission sensors that are fitted to the Spectre platforms.
Capt Paul Shorte, CIS Officer at the Defence Forces Training Centre, described how it facilitates the operational handover to a new aircraft ‘When they arrive they already have all of the mission data’.
The Irish Air Corps operates four PC-12NGs, one is configured for the utility role and three are configured as Spectre platforms to provide ISTAR capability to the Defence Forces.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the PC-12 is a single-engine, turboprop, light cargo and passenger aircraft designed for military transport, cargo transport and in-theatre support.
Most have been built for civilian operators, although several militaries operate the aircraft including Bulgaria, Finland, Iraq, South Africa and USA.
