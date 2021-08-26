SitaWare supports Talisman Sabre 21

SitaWare Headquarters provided commanders with a joint common operating picture. (Photo: Department of Defence.)

During the multi-national exercise in Australia, commanders utilised the software’s situational awareness and command and control (C2) capabilities.

Systematic’s SitaWare Headquarters software was employed during Australia’s recent Talisman Sabre 21 exercise, providing cross-domain awareness and C2 functionality.

During Talisman Sabre, SitaWare Headquarters provided commanders from the deployed joint force headquarters with a joint common operating picture.

While primarily an army asset, the software incorporated air and maritime operating pictures.

Systematic senior business architect Alastair George said: ‘SitaWare gave commanders a detailed understanding of the battlespace and demonstrated its ability to operate across domains,’

George added the software’s architecture allowed it to ingest multiple data sources from across a coalition.

‘SitaWare doesn’t limit users to information from within their own force structure alone. Its ability to interoperate with other C2 and track management systems, and act as an enabler for Joint operations is a real force multiplier.’ George said.

Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral exercise held by the Australian Defence Force and US Military, with training held across air, land and sea.

This year’s exercise also saw participation from the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

During the exercise, SitaWare Headquarters also provided chat capabilities and was used as a planning and briefing tool.