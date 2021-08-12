To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

NZ to enhance electronic warfare capability

12th August 2021 - 02:04 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The NZ Army is ready to seek a renewed and greatly expanded EW capacity. (NZDF)

The current electronic warfare capabilities of the New Zealand Army are limited, but that is about to change.

On 11 August, the New Zealand MoD released a call for registrations of interest (RoI) from vendors interested in helping the country’s army improve its electronic warfare (EW) capability.

This approximately NZ$6 million ($4.2 million) project is part of the multi-faceted Network-Enabled Army (NEA) programme, and the deadline for potential vendors with experience (typically with Five Eyes nations) and security accreditations to respond is 2 September.

The tender document clearly stated that actual EW solutions are not yet required but was identifying OEMs with historical and/or current experience in the EW realm. After evaluating the RoI, specific ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users