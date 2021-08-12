NZ to enhance electronic warfare capability

On 11 August, the New Zealand MoD released a call for registrations of interest (RoI) from vendors interested in helping the country’s army improve its electronic warfare (EW) capability.

This approximately NZ$6 million ($4.2 million) project is part of the multi-faceted Network-Enabled Army (NEA) programme, and the deadline for potential vendors with experience (typically with Five Eyes nations) and security accreditations to respond is 2 September.

The tender document clearly stated that actual EW solutions are not yet required but was identifying OEMs with historical and/or current experience in the EW realm. After evaluating the RoI, specific ...