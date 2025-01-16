How Chinese advancements will impact the future development of the US Air Force fleet

Recent Chinese advancements in the air domain have been placing the US Air Force (USAF) in an uncomfortable position and the service will have to change its approach to developing, procuring and modernising aircraft, according to the head of the branch.

“China remains a problem [in the coming decades],” said USAF Secretary Frank Kendall. “Russia doesn’t go away as a serious threat, but China increasingly dominates the story [and] is a strategic competitor to the US.”

Speaking in a webinar conducted on 13 January led by the US-based think tank CSIS, Kendall pointed out that both the US Space Force and USAF