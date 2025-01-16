How Chinese advancements will impact the future development of the US Air Force fleet
Recent Chinese advancements in the air domain have been placing the US Air Force (USAF) in an uncomfortable position and the service will have to change its approach to developing, procuring and modernising aircraft, according to the head of the branch.
“China remains a problem [in the coming decades],” said USAF Secretary Frank Kendall. “Russia doesn’t go away as a serious threat, but China increasingly dominates the story [and] is a strategic competitor to the US.”
Speaking in a webinar conducted on 13 January led by the US-based think tank CSIS, Kendall pointed out that both the US Space Force and USAF
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Lithuania to send an extra 4,500 drones to Ukraine despite delivery delays
According to local media sources, thousands of drones destined for Ukraine are currently stuck in warehouses due to bureaucratic delays.
-
Boeing’s Ghost Bat clocks up the milestones and progresses as Saab Australia gets on board
More than 100 hours of physical flight have taken place since the first flight of MQ-28 Ghost Bat uncrewed aerial system (UAS) four years ago and this has been underpinned by approximately 20,000 hours of flying the digital twin.
-
Uruguayan Air Force firms up options for five more A-29 Super Tucanos
The air force converted options from its original August 2024 deal for five additional aircraft, rounding its total out to six firm orders.
-
Second Hypersonic Test Bed flight completed for US Missile Defence Agency
The US Missile Defence Agency (MDA) teamed up with other Department of Defense organisations, industry and academia to conduct the test.