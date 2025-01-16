How Chinese advancements will impact the future development of the US Air Force fleet

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

16th January 2025 - 09:03 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The B-21 Raider. (Photo: US Air Force)

US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has said that China would continue to be a “problem” for the development of the service’s fleet over the coming decades.

Recent Chinese advancements in the air domain have been placing the US Air Force (USAF) in an uncomfortable position and the service will have to change its approach to developing, procuring and modernising aircraft, according to the head of the branch. 

“China remains a problem [in the coming decades],” said USAF Secretary Frank Kendall. “Russia doesn’t go away as a serious threat, but China increasingly dominates the story [and] is a strategic competitor to the US.”

Speaking in a webinar conducted on 13 January led by the US-based think tank CSIS, Kendall pointed out that both the US Space Force and USAF

