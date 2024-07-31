Why the USAF's Sentinel ICBM faces multiple challenges

Angola receives first Airbus C295
The first of three aircraft ordered is in transport configuration with the remaining aircraft to be configured for maritime patrol.
The US Air Force (USAF) is facing more obstacles over the next few years to its plan to modernise the ground-based leg of the nuclear triad even after the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) programme survived the DoD’s Nunn-McCurdy Review.
Planned to replace the Minuteman III ICBM (MMIII), the size and scope of the Sentinel initiative as well as the financial resources it requires may well hamper the USAF’s ability to progress with it.
Speaking in a webinar conducted by US-based think tank Brookings Institution, the Undersecretary of the Air Force, Melissa Dalton claimed that the modernisation of the ICBM capability
The delivery would mark an end to long delays in the programme with additional aircraft expected through to 2027.
Boeing has seen a renewed demand for the Apache attack helicopter with Poland and Australia becoming customers, while India, the UK, the US, the Netherlands and Egypt have also bought new aircraft or upgraded platforms.
Under mostly clear skies, a couple of showers and the roar of the newest variant of Boeing’s venerable F-15, there was a lot of talk at Farnborough International Airshow 2024 about how to make supply chains stronger in the face of high demands and a lingering post-Covid pandemic effect.
Greece has signed an offer for 20 F-35 aircraft with an option on 20 more platforms.
The Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) programme is a transnational effort across NATO to replace a range of helicopters which are expected to begin retiring from the mid-2030s.