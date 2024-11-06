NGAD’s demise ‘grossly exaggerated’ as US Air Force continues to re-evaluate programme

The suggested demise of the US Air Force’s Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) platform, after it was paused by the branch in August 2024, has been dismissed as “grossly overexaggerated” by an official source close to the matter at International Fighter Conference, Defence iQ.

“The US Air Force has not departed from the idea of NGAD,” the source added. “It is still very much a part of our future.”

NGAD has often been described as a ‘family of systems’ centred around a crewed sixth-gen fighter and unmanned collaborative combat aircraft (CCA). Originally conceived of in 2014, it is set to replace