  China unveils new military kit and demonstrates technological prowess

China unveils new military kit and demonstrates technological prowess

9th December 2024 - 19:35 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The PLAAF unveiled the J-35A fifth-generation fighter at the Zhuhai Airshow in November 2024. (Photo: China Military)

From the J-35A twin-engine fighter and the CH-7 stealth surveillance platform, to the Smart-configuration Support UAV and JARI-USV-A unmanned surface vessel, China has been showcasing its ability to project military power through recent technological innovations.

Last month’s Zhuhai Airshow, held in the southern Chinese city, offered the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and China’s vast military-industrial complex an opportunity to show off their latest defence technologies.

The latest data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) listed nine Chinese defence companies among the world’s top 100. In 2023, their combined arms revenue reached US$103 billion, equating to 16% of the top 100 companies’ revenue, placing China second only to the US.

A total of five of the nine Chinese companies registered, however, saw decreases in arms revenue amid China’s economic slowdown. Combined, the nine companies

