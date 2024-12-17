USAF’s B-52J upgrade advances with new engine review success

Rolls-Royce has announced that its F130 engine has undergone a successful CDR. The milestone will now allow final development, testing and production to take place for the upgrade of USAF's B-52J bomber.

The F130 was chosen as the propulsion system for the USAF's Commercial Engine Replacement Programme (CERP) on its B-52J as part of a US$2.6 billion contract in 2021. Rolls-Royce has spent the last two years developing the F130 – a military version of the BR725 – to replace the bomber’s Pratt & Whitney TR-33 engines.

Candice Bineyard, director, early life cycle & naval programmes, defence, Rolls-Royce, said: “We’re