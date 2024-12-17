To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USAF’s B-52J upgrade advances with new engine review success

17th December 2024 - 10:59 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The USAF has a total of 76 B-52 aircraft in service. (Photo: USAF / Senior Airman Carlin Leslie)

Rolls-Royce has announced that its F130 engine passed its Critical Design Review (CDR), a key milestone towards the B-52J upgrade for the US Air Force (USAF).

Rolls-Royce has announced that its F130 engine has undergone a successful CDR. The milestone will now allow final development, testing and production to take place for the upgrade of USAF's  B-52J bomber.

The F130 was chosen as the propulsion system for the USAF's Commercial Engine Replacement Programme (CERP) on its B-52J as part of a US$2.6 billion contract in 2021. Rolls-Royce has spent the last two years developing the F130 – a military version of the BR725 – to replace the bomber’s Pratt & Whitney TR-33 engines.

Candice Bineyard, director, early life cycle & naval programmes, defence, Rolls-Royce, said: “We’re

