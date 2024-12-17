USAF’s B-52J upgrade advances with new engine review success
Rolls-Royce has announced that its F130 engine has undergone a successful CDR. The milestone will now allow final development, testing and production to take place for the upgrade of USAF's B-52J bomber.
The F130 was chosen as the propulsion system for the USAF's Commercial Engine Replacement Programme (CERP) on its B-52J as part of a US$2.6 billion contract in 2021. Rolls-Royce has spent the last two years developing the F130 – a military version of the BR725 – to replace the bomber’s Pratt & Whitney TR-33 engines.
Candice Bineyard, director, early life cycle & naval programmes, defence, Rolls-Royce, said: “We’re
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
South Korea starts mass assembly of its MUAV
Construction of the Busan-based production facility has also now been completed, with the new medium-altitude reconnaissance drones destined for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) by 2028.
-
New Medium Helicopter competition remains “sensitive”, says UK MoD
This statement comes as concerns were raised by union workers at Leonardo’s Yeovil site about the ongoing timeline of the UK’s New Medium Helicopter programme.
-
Poland signs for MQ-9B SkyGuardian
The uncrewed aerial system (UAS) will replace the currently leased MQ-9A from 2027.