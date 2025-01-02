To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Air Force to receive extra $1.6 billion for aircraft procurement and modernisation in FY2025

US Air Force to receive extra $1.6 billion for aircraft procurement and modernisation in FY2025

2nd January 2025 - 14:25 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

F–15EX Eagle II multirole strike fighters. (Photo: US Air Force)

The additional fund has been earmarked for fighter jets and transport aircraft efforts.

US Congress has authorised an almost $21.5 billion investment in the US Air Force’s (USAF’s) aircraft acquisition and upgrading programmes in 2025. The amount is around $1.6 billion higher than the budget proposed by the branch.

The extra resources, included in the FY2025 National Defence Appropriations Act (NDAA), covered the procurement of additional F-15EX Eagle II multirole strike fighters and C–130J transport aircraft. The NDAA also increased funds for the modernisation of the F-15 fleet and the acceleration of the E-7 effort.

For the F-15EX effort, lawmakers allocated $600 million more than the USAF requested. This will enable

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira

