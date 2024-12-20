To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Congress limits F-35 procurement

20th December 2024 - 15:45 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

US Marine Corps F-35B. (Photo: US Marine Corps)

Restrictions cover new purchases of the three variants of the multirole fighter and require the DoD to correct issues in the acquisition programme.

The recently approved FY2025 National Defence Appropriations Act (NDAA) created limitations for new procurements of the F-35 multirole fighter.

It determined that the US department of Defense (DoD) may not accept or take delivery of aircraft in excess before the Pentagon confirms compliance with improvements in the acquisition programme required by Congress, as well as correction of deficiencies.

The resolution includes purchases that surpass 30 units of the F-35A (Air Force version) and nine each of the F-35B (Marine Corps) and F-35C (Navy) variants.

Among the requirements established by the US lawmakers, there is the need to submit multiple plans

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us