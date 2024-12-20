US Congress limits F-35 procurement

The recently approved FY2025 National Defence Appropriations Act (NDAA) created limitations for new procurements of the F-35 multirole fighter.

It determined that the US department of Defense (DoD) may not accept or take delivery of aircraft in excess before the Pentagon confirms compliance with improvements in the acquisition programme required by Congress, as well as correction of deficiencies.

The resolution includes purchases that surpass 30 units of the F-35A (Air Force version) and nine each of the F-35B (Marine Corps) and F-35C (Navy) variants.

Among the requirements established by the US lawmakers, there is the need to submit multiple plans