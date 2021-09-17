To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

DSEI 2021: Raytheon shows space capabilities through VR

17th September 2021 - 14:15 GMT | by Noemi Distefano

RSS
At DSEI, Raytheon UK is showcasing their space VR experience.

With cyber and space becoming ever more important to connect the modern warfighter with networked battle management systems, Raytheon Business Development Executive for Space, Paul Day, speaks to Shephard about how multi-domain operations can leverage space assets for maximum effect.

Share to

Linkedin

More from DSEI 2021 News

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users