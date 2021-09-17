DSEI 2021: Raytheon shows space capabilities through VR

DSEI 2021: Defence primes form strategic alliance for VTOL UAS
New VTOL UAS would combine Leonardo’s airframe experience with Northrop Grumman’s knowledge of autonomous UAV technology.
With cyber and space becoming ever more important to connect the modern warfighter with networked battle management systems, Raytheon Business Development Executive for Space, Paul Day, speaks to Shephard about how multi-domain operations can leverage space assets for maximum effect.
Shephard understands that Greece will decide on its frigate requirement by the end of this year.
SubSea Craft's VICTA diver delivery unit has begun sea trials. Surface trials will be undertaken first, with subsurface trials due to start in 2022.
Consolite has been awarded a contract to supply lighting systems for Type 31 frigates.
UK SME Blue Bear has put a 20-drone swarm through its paces.
Following a USV demonstration with Dstl, Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset speaks exclusively to Shephard about the work.