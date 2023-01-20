TB2 UAV conquers another export market with Kuwaiti order

The TB2 drone's latest destination is the Arabian peninsula, with Turkish manufacturer Baykar announcing an export deal for the UAV with Kuwait, with a value of $370 million.

Baykar announced the new sale on its official social media accounts, mentioning that it had won a competition against US, European and Chinese UAS companies.

'We left behind companies from the United States, Europe, and China in the Kuwait UAV project, which began in July 2019, with Turkey's national UAV Bayraktar TB2. We signed an export contract with the Kuwait Ministry of Defence worth 370 million USD,' Baykar said in the announcement.

Kuwait has