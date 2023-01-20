TB2 UAV conquers another export market with Kuwaiti order
The TB2 drone's latest destination is the Arabian peninsula, with Turkish manufacturer Baykar announcing an export deal for the UAV with Kuwait, with a value of $370 million.
Baykar announced the new sale on its official social media accounts, mentioning that it had won a competition against US, European and Chinese UAS companies.
'We left behind companies from the United States, Europe, and China in the Kuwait UAV project, which began in July 2019, with Turkey's national UAV Bayraktar TB2. We signed an export contract with the Kuwait Ministry of Defence worth 370 million USD,' Baykar said in the announcement.
Kuwait has
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Exail participates in US Navy’s Digital Horizon exercise
The three-week Digital Horizon exercise sought to further the USN’s USV and AI ambitions.
-
Gulf task force tests AI and uncrewed vessels
USVs linked up with a destroyer and the International Maritime Security Construct in an early January exercise.
-
General Atomics flies UAS missions with AI pilots
A GA-ASI-owned Avenger UAS was paired with a digital twin aircraft to conduct live, virtual, and constructive combat missions autonomously.