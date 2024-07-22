To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SkyGuardian remote aircraft gains PT6 E power boost

22nd July 2024 - 15:30 GMT | by Tony Fyler

The SkyGuardian RPA will be available in the faster PT6 E version, offering power options for customers. (GA-ASI)

The SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft has completed a viability flight with the PT6 E engine from Pratt & Whitney.

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) has passed viability testing with the powerful PT6 E engine from Pratt & Whitney.

The SkyGuardian, an evolved descendent of the famous ‘Predator drone’, has never been a slouch in terms of power. It has always had a maximum speed of 240 mph (390 km/h), a range of 6,900 miles (11,000km) and an operational endurance of 40 hours in the air between refuels.

On 19 July 2024, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), which makes the SkyGuardian, gave the RPA a test flight with the powerful PT6 E turboprop engine installed. The aircraft completed

