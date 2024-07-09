Reamda upgrades Grasshopper UGV observation mast

Reamda has upgraded its Grasshopper surveillance mast UGV by integrating it with the Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) Solo8SDR Multiple Input Multiple Output (MiMo) Mesh radio system to provide a straight line-of-sight communications range of 11km.

The Grasshopper, based on the company’s R-Evolve explosive ordnance disposal UGV, features added stabilising legs and a 30ft (9.1m) mast which can be fitted with EO and IR cameras, as well as Solo8SDR for a total payload of 15kg.

A key concept of operations of the system has been the permanent surveillance supported by solar panels to provide power supply and battery charging, as well as the use of a thermal camera to track fire flash points and provide immediate operator alerts.

The company said the system had been designed to be remotely folded up and redeployed in under two minutes, and has been tested and had its capability verified.

Reamda managing director and chief technical officer Padraig O’Connor said it intended the platform to stay out for weeks at a time using dual 150W solar units to keep the system charged with primary intended use as deployable border security system.

R-Evolve, a wheeled medium UGV at 270kg with a length of 1.5m and a width of 0.75m, can handle a 35° slope incline and has a top speed of 8km/h.