Reamda upgrades Grasshopper UGV observation mast

Roke unveils new CUAS solution
The Roke Agile CUAS has been designed to provide protection for military and civilian situations, as well as to handle swarms of UAS by using a range of sensors.
Reamda has upgraded its Grasshopper surveillance mast UGV by integrating it with the Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) Solo8SDR Multiple Input Multiple Output (MiMo) Mesh radio system to provide a straight line-of-sight communications range of 11km.
The Grasshopper, based on the company’s R-Evolve explosive ordnance disposal UGV, features added stabilising legs and a 30ft (9.1m) mast which can be fitted with EO and IR cameras, as well as Solo8SDR for a total payload of 15kg.
A key concept of operations of the system has been the permanent surveillance supported by solar panels to provide power supply and battery charging, as well as the use of a thermal camera to track fire flash points and provide immediate operator alerts.
The company said the system had been designed to be remotely folded up and redeployed in under two minutes, and has been tested and had its capability verified.
Reamda managing director and chief technical officer Padraig O’Connor said it intended the platform to stay out for weeks at a time using dual 150W solar units to keep the system charged with primary intended use as deployable border security system.
R-Evolve, a wheeled medium UGV at 270kg with a length of 1.5m and a width of 0.75m, can handle a 35° slope incline and has a top speed of 8km/h.
The aggressor’s armed forces have adapted Lancet to Ukrainian conditions via iterative developments accompanied by a significant expansion in production capacity
In response to escalating border tensions and the need for enhanced surveillance capabilities, the Indian Army is ramping up its drone acquisitions, reflecting the growing importance of unmanned systems in modern defence strategies.
The Australian Defence Force will introduce the One-Way Loitering (OWL) platform by Innovaero, the country’s first long-range loitering munition, to enhance strike capabilities and understanding of loitering munitions.
DedroneOnTheMove, which integrates advanced sensor-fusion and mitigation technologies, was showcased at Eurosatory 2024 and has been designed for deployment to enhance airspace security in high-risk environments.
Shark Robotics’ Colossus is an uncrewed ground vehicle developed with the Paris Fire Brigade, capable of carrying heavy payloads, operating in extreme temperatures, and featuring remote and future AI-based autonomous control.