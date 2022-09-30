Typhoon programme for Kuwait remains on track

The fifth and sixth Eurofighter Typhoons for the Kuwait Air Force (KAF) have arrived, Leonardo announced on 29 September.

The delivery of the jets is a part of the Eurofighter Kuwait programme, a comprehensive collaboration between the Italian Air Force and the KAF.

The partnership involves 28 Typhoons, operations, pilot training and support. The Italian Air Force is undertaking initial training, in Italy, for the engineers and technicians who will support the activities of the Typhoon fleet in the country.

‘[The two Typhoons] join the aircraft already in service at the new Salem Al Sabah base which in the meantime have reached the milestone of one hundred air sorties,’ Guido Sibona, VP of Leonardo’s Eurofighter programme, said in a statement.

‘The Eurofighter Typhoons we have developed for the Kuwait Air Force are the most advanced ever produced under the European programme,’ Sibona continued.

The Eurofighter programme is managed by the Eurofighter GmbH consortium, owned by Leonardo, BAE Systems and Airbus Defense & Space for Germany and Spain, with Leonardo representing about 36% of the project.