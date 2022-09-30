To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Typhoon programme for Kuwait remains on track

30th September 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The partnership between Italy and Kuwait involves a total of 28 Typhoons, operations, pilot training and support. (Photo: Leonardo)

The arrival of the two new Eurofighter Typhoons for Kuwait signals the successful progress of collaboration between the Middle Eastern country and Italy.

The fifth and sixth Eurofighter Typhoons for the Kuwait Air Force (KAF) have arrived, Leonardo announced on 29 September.

The delivery of the jets is a part of the Eurofighter Kuwait programme, a comprehensive collaboration between the Italian Air Force and the KAF.

The partnership involves 28 Typhoons, operations, pilot training and support. The Italian Air Force is undertaking initial training, in Italy, for the engineers and technicians who will support the activities of the Typhoon fleet in the country.

‘[The two Typhoons] join the aircraft already in service at the new Salem Al Sabah base which in the meantime have reached the milestone of one hundred air sorties,’ Guido Sibona, VP of Leonardo’s Eurofighter programme, said in a statement.

‘The Eurofighter Typhoons we have developed for the Kuwait Air Force are the most advanced ever produced under the European programme,’ Sibona continued.

The Eurofighter programme is managed by the Eurofighter GmbH consortium, owned by Leonardo, BAE Systems and Airbus Defense & Space for Germany and Spain, with Leonardo representing about 36% of the project.  

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

