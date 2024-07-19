Hanwha Aerospace to reveal new KF-21 engine prototype at Farnborough

Hanwha Aerospace will unveil the prototype of its new turbofan engine at Farnborough International Airshow 2024.

Hanwha predicted that the 15,000 pound-thrust-class engine would power both South Korea’s next-generation KF-21 jet fighter and its next tranche of uncrewed aircraft.

Promoted by the company as being “on par with GE’s F414”, Hanwha’s new engine is the result of decades of development and collaboration with other engine makers. The new engine though is homegrown in South Korea.

As the only company in South Korea with end-to-end capabilities for aerospace engine design and manufacture, the unveiling of a new Hanwha engine prototype has