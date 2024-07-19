To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hanwha Aerospace to reveal new KF-21 engine prototype at Farnborough

19th July 2024 - 19:05 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Farnborough

The new engine from Hanwha Aerospace will be “on par with GE’s F414“, the engine in the Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet. (Photo: Hanwha Aerospace)

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace will launch its new engine at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024 as it aims to sell it to international customers.

Hanwha Aerospace will unveil the prototype of its new turbofan engine at Farnborough International Airshow 2024.

Hanwha predicted that the 15,000 pound-thrust-class engine would power both South Korea’s next-generation KF-21 jet fighter and its next tranche of uncrewed aircraft.

Promoted by the company as being “on par with GE’s F414”, Hanwha’s new engine is the result of decades of development and collaboration with other engine makers. The new engine though is homegrown in South Korea.

As the only company in South Korea with end-to-end capabilities for aerospace engine design and manufacture, the unveiling of a new Hanwha engine prototype has

