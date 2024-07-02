Roke unveils new CUAS solution

UK company Roke has launched a new CUAS system built around a standalone RapidEO sensor system and the open-architecture, interoperable fusion and autonomy engine, Omniscient Decision-Making Module (DMM).

The Agile CUAS system has been described by the company as “a dynamic, portable and deployable system dedicated to helping military and civilian organisations combat the threat from UAS”.

The AI-powered RapidEO sensor system is an all-in-one solution for detecting and confirming UAS threats and has been designed to be portable and lightweight while using as little power as possible. It can be deployed at scale to protect structures and personnel, as well as protect against swarming UAS.

Portable, lightweight and requiring limited power supply, RapidEO can be deployed at scale to protect vehicles, buildings and people. Its unique sensing agility allows it to protect against swarms and multi-axis attacks even in cluttered environments, raising the alarm and allowing decision-makers to respond quickly.

Omniscient DMM is described as ab open-architecture fusion and autonomy engine which allows for a range of sensors to be included to enable to addition of best of class systems to meet specific requirements.

The company notes that Agile CUAS is fully compliant with the MOD-owned open-architecture SAPIENT/BSI Flex 335 standard for AI and autonomy in networked multi-sensor systems.

The company revealed some details of the planned system to Shephard in November last year at the Specialist Defence & Security Convention UK (SDSC-UK) exposition.

At the time, the company said the system be capable of looking at up to 10 independent locations per second using a ultra-high speed pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera fitted with a high-resolution 8k sensor.