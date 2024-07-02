To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Russia reaches new monthly record for Lancet use in Ukraine

2nd July 2024 - 14:32 GMT | by Sam Cranny-Evans in London

The deepest strike by a Lancet was recorded close to Kharkiv airport some 50km from the most forward strike area for Russian forces. (Image: Zala Aero)

The aggressor’s armed forces have adapted Lancet to Ukrainian conditions via iterative developments accompanied by a significant expansion in production capacity

Russian forces in Ukraine deployed more Lancet loitering munitions in the month of May 2024 than any previous month of the war, according to data collected by the Lostarmour website, a pro-Russian outlet that has been tracking losses in the war since 2015.

The milestone has caused concern regarding the trajectory of the war in Ukraine, indicating that Russian forces have either managed to stockpile a large quantity of the munitions or that production has accelerated. In any case, the quantities of Lancets available to Russian forces has increased dramatically and Ukraine has suffered many vehicle losses as a result.

Sam Cranny-Evans

Sam Cranny-Evans

Sam is a freelance defence analyst and consultant, as well as a RUSI Associate Fellow. …

