Russia reaches new monthly record for Lancet use in Ukraine

Russian forces in Ukraine deployed more Lancet loitering munitions in the month of May 2024 than any previous month of the war, according to data collected by the Lostarmour website, a pro-Russian outlet that has been tracking losses in the war since 2015.

The milestone has caused concern regarding the trajectory of the war in Ukraine, indicating that Russian forces have either managed to stockpile a large quantity of the munitions or that production has accelerated. In any case, the quantities of Lancets available to Russian forces has increased dramatically and Ukraine has suffered many vehicle losses as a result.