Baykar ramps up TB2 production capacity, pins faith in Ukraine

Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of Baykar, disclosed information on the company's production capacity in an early August interview with Ukraine's Come Back Alive Foundation. Bayraktar emphasised the capacity growth in TB2 manufacturing since production of the UAV began.

‘When we started, we produced only one Bayraktar TB2 per month. That was the capacity of our company,’ said Bayraktar. ‘But year by year, thanks to our new investments, we are now at a point where we can produce 20 units of Bayraktar TB2 every month. This is the rate that we ramped up to this level this year. And next year