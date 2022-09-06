To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Baykar ramps up TB2 production capacity, pins faith in Ukraine

6th September 2022 - 14:38 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

Baykar production facility. (Photo: Baykar)

The manufacturer of the combat-proven Bayraktar TB2 armed UAV is making new investments to increase production capacity, as it also looks to broaden its collaboration with Ukraine.

Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of Baykar, disclosed information on the company's production capacity in an early August interview with Ukraine's Come Back Alive Foundation. Bayraktar emphasised the capacity growth in TB2 manufacturing since production of the UAV began.

‘When we started, we produced only one Bayraktar TB2 per month. That was the capacity of our company,’ said Bayraktar. ‘But year by year, thanks to our new investments, we are now at a point where we can produce 20 units of Bayraktar TB2 every month. This is the rate that we ramped up to this level this year. And next year

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tayfun Özberk

Author

Tayfun Özberk

Tayfun Ozberk is a former naval officer who is an expert in surface warfare, particularly …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us