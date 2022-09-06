Ukraine receives THeMIS for casualty evacuation missions

Milrem Robotics has delivered a THeMIS UGV to Ukraine for use in casevac and supply missions, the Estonian manufacturer announced on 6 September.

The THeMIS equipped with stretchers for rapid casevac ‘was delivered to a Ukrainian charitable organization’, Milrem noted in a statement. ‘Onsite training was provided upon delivery for the quick deployment of the system.’

Jüri Pajuste, defence R&D director at Milrem Robotics, explained that a single casevac-configured UGV could perform the work of ‘several people’ on or near the battlefield.

Based on an open architecture, the multi-mission and optionally armed THeMIS has been acquired by 16 countries, half of them NATO members (Estonia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the UK, and the US).