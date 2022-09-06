To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukraine receives THeMIS for casualty evacuation missions

6th September 2022 - 10:35 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

THeMIS UGV in casevac configuration. (Photo: Milrem Robotics)

A single THeMIS UGV has been supplied to Ukraine to assist in casevac and logistics operations.

Milrem Robotics has delivered a THeMIS UGV to Ukraine for use in casevac and supply missions, the Estonian manufacturer announced on 6 September.

The THeMIS equipped with stretchers for rapid casevac ‘was delivered to a Ukrainian charitable organization’, Milrem noted in a statement. ‘Onsite training was provided upon delivery for the quick deployment of the system.’

Jüri Pajuste, defence R&D director at Milrem Robotics, explained that a single casevac-configured UGV could perform the work of ‘several people’ on or near the battlefield.

Based on an open architecture, the multi-mission and optionally armed THeMIS has been acquired by 16 countries, half of them NATO members (Estonia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the UK, and the US).

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

