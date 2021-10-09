To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Estonian 2022 defence budget will be its biggest ever

9th October 2021 - 19:37 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Estonia just acquired the Blue Spear 5G SSM land-to-sea missile systems (Photo - Estonia MoD)

Defence expenditure in Estonia will reach €748 million ($865.45 million) in 2022, accounting for 2.31% of predicted GDP and marking a €103 million year-on-year increase.

Estonia will reach a historical record in terms of defence spending next year. A total of €748 million ($865.45 million) will be allocated in 2022 to NATO-related expenditure, routine defence expenses plus the acquisition and development of new capabilities. 

The budget will represent 2.31% of forecasted GDP for the Baltic republic.

The MoD plans to acquire new capabilities, to develop a comprehensive national defence capacity against cyber threats as well as to better equipped manned and unmanned combat-capable units.

The announcement of the 2022 defence budget was made by the Minister of Defence Kalle Laanet in late September.

Laanet stressed …

