Estonian 2022 defence budget will be its biggest ever

Estonia will reach a historical record in terms of defence spending next year. A total of €748 million ($865.45 million) will be allocated in 2022 to NATO-related expenditure, routine defence expenses plus the acquisition and development of new capabilities.

The budget will represent 2.31% of forecasted GDP for the Baltic republic.

The MoD plans to acquire new capabilities, to develop a comprehensive national defence capacity against cyber threats as well as to better equipped manned and unmanned combat-capable units.

The announcement of the 2022 defence budget was made by the Minister of Defence Kalle Laanet in late September.

Laanet stressed …