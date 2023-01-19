Challenger and Leopard tanks come with potential pitfalls for Ukraine

On 16 January, the UK confirmed it will send 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks (MBTs) to help Ukraine's fight back against Russia’s invasion.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK would allow Ukrainian soldiers to start training with the British tanks immediately.

Although the 14 Challengers could provide a useful boost to the Ukrainian ground forces' capabilities, one objective of pledging the MBTs is to spur action from other allies to do the same, most notably Germany.

Wallace told the House of Commons he would urge his counterparts in Berlin to at least give permission for Poland, Finland and other European countries to