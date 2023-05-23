To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Navy takes lead on Middle East maritime security training

US Navy takes lead on Middle East maritime security training

23rd May 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) partnership has established a new task force to train partner navies and improve operational capabilities to enhance maritime security in the Middle East. (Photo: USN)

The Bahrain-based Combined Maritime Forces partnership has stood up a USN-led task force to support multination training events in the region covering maritime awareness, law, interdiction, rescue and leadership development.

The US-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) partnership has established a new task force to train partner navies and improve operational capabilities to enhance maritime security in the Middle East.

On a 22 May ceremony at US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, Combined Task Force (CTF) 154 was stood up. 

It will lead maritime training at locations in the Middle East, with the aim of enabling more CMF partners to receive training without using ships or aircraft, particularly during courses that are facilitated ashore.

CTF 154’s core staff will be augmented by CMF partners during training activities such as the inaugural Compass Rose event which takes place this week with participants from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UK and US attending courses on first aid and vessel boarding.

CTF 154 will organise regular training events covering maritime awareness, maritime law, maritime interdiction, maritime rescue and assistance, and leadership development. 

CMF’s other task forces include CTF 150 which focuses on maritime security in the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean; CTF 151, which leads regional counter-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; and CTF 153 in the Red Sea.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

