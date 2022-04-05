Al Taweelah handover marks completion of Leonardo upgrade for Bahraini navy

CMV-22B Ospreys deploy to Indo-Pacific
Deployment of CMV-22B Ospreys in a logistics and medevac role demonstrated how well the tiltrotor aircraft integrated with the carrier flight cycle.
Leonardo has completed a seven-year, six-vessel upgrade programme for the Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF).
The Italian company announced on 5 April 2022 that it handed over the Ahmed Al Fateh-class guided-missile boat Al Taweelah to the RBNF in late March following a successful integrated sea acceptance test.
Upgrade work included the installation of a new Leonardo combat management system, training services and logistics support.
The RBNF awarded Leonardo a €50 million ($57.1 million) contract in 2015 to upgrade six naval vessels. Bahrain received its first upgraded ship (the guided-missile craft Al Manama) in December 2017.
Pakistan modified its fourth Azmat-class missile boat when it was built in Karachi. A series of smaller but similar gunboats is also on the cards.
With its sister boat HMS Cutlass, HMS Dagger will patrol territorial waters around Gibraltar and support UK defence exercises.
The penultimate Legend-class National Security Cutter for the US Coast Guard was launched on 3 April.
Al Jubail was handed over to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces a little over three years since first steel was cut, and the new corvette will be commissioned into service in March 2023.
New order will see Raytheon produce hardware for the AN/SPY-6 software-defined naval radar.