Al Taweelah handover marks completion of Leonardo upgrade for Bahraini navy

5th April 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RBNF Ahmed Al Fateh-class missile boat. (Photo: RBNF)

After seven years, Leonardo has handed over the last of six upgraded vessels for the Royal Bahrain Naval Force.

Leonardo has completed a seven-year, six-vessel upgrade programme for the Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF).

The Italian company announced on 5 April 2022 that it handed over the Ahmed Al Fateh-class guided-missile boat Al Taweelah to the RBNF in late March following a successful integrated sea acceptance test.

Upgrade work included the installation of a new Leonardo combat management system, training services and logistics support.

The RBNF awarded Leonardo a €50 million ($57.1 million) contract in 2015 to upgrade six naval vessels. Bahrain received its first upgraded ship (the guided-missile craft Al Manama) in December 2017.

