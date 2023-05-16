To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • BMT secures contract to provide specialised training for Royal Navy aircraft carrier personnel

BMT secures contract to provide specialised training for Royal Navy aircraft carrier personnel

16th May 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in Seoul

Under the newly established multi-year agreement, BMT will use a fully networked five-bridge simulator suite. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

BMT will deploy an advanced five-bridge immersive training simulator to help train the UK's aircraft carrier crew for complex manoeuvres and other tasks.

BMT has been awarded a contract by the UK MoD to deliver comprehensive training services to Admiralty pilots and tug masters responsible for supporting the operations of the RN's HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales at Portsmouth Naval Base.

BMT will deploy an advanced five-bridge training simulator specifically tailored for navigation training. The simulator offers a customised training experience to enable personnel to navigate the vessels with precision.

BMT has helped in the accommodation of the two carriers within Portsmouth Naval Base, including the dredging of a safe passage for the ships and the installation of navigational lights and markers.

These enhancements ensure the seamless entry and exit of the carriers, mitigating potential risks associated with their size and displacement.

Furthermore, to assist in manoeuvring the 65,000-tonne ships, BMT has acquired a super-strength tug, named SD Tempest. This specialised vessel will aid other auxiliary craft in safely guiding the carriers in and out of the base.

Since HMS Queen Elizabeth's debut in August 2017 and the subsequent introduction of her sister ship in November 2019, BMT has been providing training to tug masters and Admiralty pilots.

Under the newly established multi-year agreement, BMT will use a fully networked five-bridge simulator suite to offer pilotage and tug teams an immersive environment for practising challenging manoeuvres, berthing strategies, complex tow-outs and precision manoeuvring.

